News > U.S.

Filing Details Items From Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in FBI Search

    Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters behind security fencing in Washington, D.C., the United States. | Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie

Published 2 September 2022 (3 hours 43 minutes ago)
The inventory included U.S. government documents with secret classification markings; documents and photographs without a classification marking; documents with confidential, secret, and top secret markings; empty folders with classified banners, among other items.

A filing unsealed by a federal judge on Friday listed items that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents seized last month from former U.S. President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The records were unsealed by a court order amid a review of Trump's request to appoint a third-party "special master" to go through the seized materials.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claimed all documents taken by FBI agents were declassified.

