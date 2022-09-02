Filing Details Items From Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in FBI Search

The inventory included U.S. government documents with secret classification markings; documents and photographs without a classification marking; documents with confidential, secret, and top secret markings; empty folders with classified banners, among other items.

A filing unsealed by a federal judge on Friday listed items that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents seized last month from former U.S. President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The inventory included U.S. government documents with secret classification markings; documents and photographs without a classification marking; documents with confidential, secret, and top secret markings; empty folders with classified banners, among other items.

The records were unsealed by a court order amid a review of Trump's request to appoint a third-party "special master" to go through the seized materials.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claimed all documents taken by FBI agents were declassified.