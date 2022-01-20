Jury To Investigate Trump Election Meddling

The U.S. District Attorney, Fani Willis, considers it necessary to compel a jury to examine issues regarding Trump's interference in the results of the 2020 elections.

Willis said that a grand jury is required to examine the facts and circumstances regarding the possible attempts to violate the integrity of the 2020 elections.

Despite not being possible for a grand jury to state a formal accusation, it will be a way to provide recommendations related to criminal prosecution if it is required.

Despite the efforts to obtain information connected with the investigation by interviewing witnesses, it has been difficult because of the witnesses' denial to cooperate.



In the case of a jury being approved, Willis has also requested a judge to supervise its investigation.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office opened an investigation last February regarding the allegations that Trump attempted to reverse the results of the state elections in 2020.

The examinations stated that Trump influenced Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, to find votes to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Trump considered the 2020 presidential elections fraudulent, restricting him from the victory. He has tried to prove by hook or crook election and voter fraud.