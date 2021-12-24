Trump Case on Capitol Hill Events Goes to US Supreme Court

Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent the National Archives from handing over to Congress White House documents related to the events of January 6 on Capitol Hill.

A special committee of the Lower House is investigating the disturbances of that day, while the former president and his allies are trying to obstruct the investigation under the most diverse arguments, including the invocation of executive privilege, a request that has now reached the Supreme Court.

Lawyers for the former head of government filed an emergency petition before the highest judicial institution to request a review of the ruling of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which last month rejected the president's request to keep the records secret.

According to the defense, turning over such information would set a bad precedent in future disputes over access to confidential records of former presidents and they requested a temporary injunction blocking the release of the files while the legal litigation is ongoing.

At issue is whether Trump has the authority to prevent the documents from being turned over, even though they are in the custody of an executive branch agency.

If it looks like a coup,

Sounds like a coup,

There’s a memo that outlines a coup,

The witnesses refuse to testify about a coup,

AND TRUMP ASKS THE SUPREME COURT TO PREVENT AN INVESTIGATION INTO HIS INVOLVEMENT IN A COUP…



IT WAS AN ATTEMPTED F*CKING COUP! https://t.co/InTd5gK4Dd — ken olin (@kenolin1) December 23, 2021

While the Supreme Court ruled that former presidents have some authority to assert executive privilege, the scope of that power is largely unresolved, The Hill noted.

At least five people were killed, including a police officer, and more than 140 were injured in the violent riots that took place 11 months ago at the Capitol, when hundreds of angry Trump supporters decided to prevent the validation of the electoral victory of the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

For political observers, this was the greatest assault on democracy in the history of the United States.