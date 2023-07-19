Fifa Calls to Buy Tickets for the Women’s World Cup

Tickets were still available on FIFA's official website for almost all matches, including the opening match between New Zealand and former champions Norway and the two semi-final matches.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday urged fans to "seize the moment" and buy tickets for the opening match of the Women's World Cup in New Zealand on Thursday, for which tickets are not yet sold out.

Australia and New Zealand will host the 9th edition of the Women's World Cup between July 20 and August 20. While ticket sales in the first country lived up to expectations, concern accompanied the matter in the second.

The finals will be opened by New Zealand and Norway at Auckland's 50,000-capacity Eden Park. Australia will play late against Ireland at Sydney's Stadium Australia, which will be filled with 80,000 fans.

The Secretary-General of the Senegalese International Federation, Fatima Samoura, said that one million and 375 thousand tickets for the World Cup were sold, exceeding the total number for the last edition in France in 2019, in which 24 teams participated, compared to 32 in the current one.

The wait is almost over.



One day to go until the 2023 #FIFAWWC. �� pic.twitter.com/2aMrWc0hAn — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 19, 2023

As of Wednesday, tickets were still available on FIFA's official website for almost all matches, including the opening match between New Zealand and former champions Norway and the two semi-final matches.