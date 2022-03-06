Fans Clash at Mexican Soccer Stadium, Leaving at Least 17 Dead

Queretaro authorities and security forces are yet to announce the official death toll after the violence that errupted at the Corregidora soccer stadium.

A confrontation between fans of the Queretaro and Atlas teams in Mexico have left at least 17 dead and more than 20 injured, according to the information disclosed by the media of the Central American country.

The Civil Protection Coordination of the State of Queretaro indicated through its Twitter account that at least 22 people were injured, nine have been hospitalized, of which two are in critical condition, while the death toll rose to 17 as a result of the clashes between Queretaro and Atlas fans at the Corregidora Stadium.

On the 63rd minute of the match a confrontation began in the stands between fans of both clubs.

Unable to resolve the incident, the stadium's security personnel opened the accesses to the field so that people could get to safety while the game was still in progress.

The episode of violence led to the suspension of the match and was condemned by the governor of the state of Querétaro, media and representatives of the Mexican soccer league.

�� IMÁGENES SENSIBLES



������ ¡Invasión y escándalo en México!



��️�� Hinchas de Querétaro y Atlas se cruzaron en las tribunas y hay heridos de gravedad



�� Los fanáticos que no se involucraron saltaron al campo de juego para huir del enfrentamiento



�� David Flores pic.twitter.com/rfPZIjDseM — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) March 6, 2022

SENSITIVE IMAGES Invasion and scandal in Mexico! Querétaro and Atlas fans crossed paths in the stands and there are seriously injured The uninvolved fans jumped onto the field of play to flee the confrontation



"I strongly condemn today's violence at the Corregidora Stadium. The company that owns Gallos and institutions will have to answer for the facts," wrote Governor Maurició Kuri. "I have given instructions for the law to be applied with all its consequences. In Querétaro there is no impunity," Kuri added.

Liga MX president Mikel Arreola also spoke out against the acts of violence at the Querétaro stadium and affirmed that those responsible for the lack of security at the sports facility will be punished. "The safety of our players and fans is a priority," said Arreola.

After the confrontation and the suspension of the match, dozens of videos with violent scenes of beatings of Atlas fans circulated on social networks, some of which showed that people were left unconscious and bleeding as a result of the blows.