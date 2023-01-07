Fifa Appoints Saudi Arabia’s First Female Soccer Referee

In December, the kingdom submitted its bid to host the 2026 Asian Women's Cup.

FIFA appointed Saudi Arabia's first woman, Anoud Asmari, as an international soccer referee, an Arab news television channel reported.

The appointment came less than a year after the first-ever match for Saudi Arabia's women's national soccer team, which was established in 2019.

Over the past three years, the Saudi authorities have invested heavily in soccer, including the creation of the first women's soccer league and the girls' school league.

Another first for #Saudi women !

FIFA, soccer's international governing body, appoints the first Saudi female referee.

Congratulations, Anoud Al Asmari,�� https://t.co/uDuHAnkK73 — Fahad Nazer فهد ناظر (@KSAEmbassySpox) January 6, 2023

The women's team has 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees and more than 900 coaches.

Saudi Arabia, whose neighbour Qatar hosted the World Cup in November and December, has applied to hold the Women's Asian Cup in 2026 and is the sole bidder for the men's version in 2027.

It is also considering a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup alongside Egypt and Greece.