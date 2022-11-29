Fernandez-Kirchner Renders Final Testimony in Vialidad Case

Ironically referring to the current situation of Argentine institutions, Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner said that "the judicial party" has replaced the "military party."

On Tuesday, Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner appeared to testify in the "Viabilidad" case against her for alleged irregularities in the procurement of public works between 2003 and 2015.

“Rather than being a Court, this is a true firing squad. It began with the incredible diatribe through which prosecutors Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola insulted and stopped acting in accordance with the law,” she said.

"For 20 days, they fabricated some facts, hid others, misrepresented, and lied. Finally, on Sept. 1, a person tried to kill me but the shot did not go off," Fernandez-Kirchner said, questioning the alleged fraud accusation against her. She then recalled she delivered a debt-free country.

“However, those who brought the International Monetary Fund, those who contracted a debt of US$45 billion that we don't know where it is, have no problem. They are in Qatar watching the World Cup”.

Lawyers representing Vice-President Cristina Fernández's plaintiff will insist today on their recusal request to remove Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, in charge of the case of the assassination attempt. #Argentina #Politics pic.twitter.com/78tMCUIvCg — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 23, 2022

“Defense arguments showed that each and every one of the prosecutor's accusations were lies... Even Google had shown that what they said regarding a certain fact was not true,” said the Argentine vice president.

Ironically referring to the current situation of Argentine institutions, Fernandez-Kirchner said that "the judicial party" has replaced the "military party." She then explained that lawfare stigmatizes leftist leaders "so that no one ever dares to do the things we did again."

On Dec. 6, the Federal Oral Court 2 will issue the verdict of the Viablidad case. If unfavorable, the verdict could mean 12 years in prison for Cristina and her perpetual disqualification from holding public office.