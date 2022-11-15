Argentine President Meets with Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit

On Tuesday, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez rejoined the G20 meetings after withdrawing from the sessions due to a medical ailment.

He suffered an episode of hypotension and dizziness on the first day of the G20 summit, so he was unable to carry out his speech as planned and had to be replaced by his Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Cafiero.

Fernandez underwent a medical evaluation and was diagnosed with "erosive gastritis with signs of bleeding", for which he received "appropriate medical treatment, being in good health and resuming his activities under medical supervision," the Presidency Office said.

On Monday night, the Argentine president attended a dinner with Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Presidents Emmanuel Macron (France), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), and Macky Sall (Senegal).

On Tuesday, Fernandez will take part in a meeting on infrastructure organized by Indonesia, the U.S. and the European Commission.

The Argentine president also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Mulia Hotel where they talked for about 20 minutes.

At this meeting, Fernandez was accompanied by Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, the Economy Minister Sergio Massa, the Energy Minister Flavia Royon, and other senior officials from his cabinet.