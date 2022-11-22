Saudi Arabia Beats Argentina 2-1 in Its 1st Match at Qatar 2022

"In the second half we had our chances but we didn't play well," the Argentine coach Scaloni said.

During its first match on Tuesday, Argentina lost 2-1 against Saudi Arabia, which scored goals with Al Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari. Lionel Messi scored a penalty goal for Argentina.

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni conceded defeat but said the result does not limit the South American team's qualification prospects.

"The defeat is difficult to assimilate because in five minutes they scored two goals... There is no other option but to get up... We have to win the two remaining matches," he said.

"The first half was all ours... It was a strange match. A goal can change things and that's how it was. They scored a goal and then another one. The players are hurt," Scaloni added.

"We were doing well. We couldn't have come better. But these tournaments don't give you time to make mistakes... We're going to get up," he said, wanting to give a sense of calm.

"Before the match we were the favorites to win but afterwards the dynamic changed completely. In the second half we had our chances but we didn't play well," Scaloni said, highlighting the good level of the Saudi Arabian team, which "was respected from the start."

"The goals came in the 48th and 51st minutes. The first goal was our loss," the Argentine coach admitted, recalling that he changed some players to improve the situation but "the dynamic of the game was no longer the same as the first half."