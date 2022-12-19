Leonel Messi Thinks About Extending His Career Beyond 2022

"I love football, what I do. I enjoy being part of the national team, the group. I want to enjoy a couple more matches being a world champion," he said.

On Sunday, Lionel Messi said he could extend his international career beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup, revealing a desire to once again wear the Argentina shirt as a world champion.

Messi previously said that the tournament in Qatar would be his last appearance on football's biggest stage and many expected the 35-year-old to end his international career after he led Argentina to a penalty shootout victory over France in Sunday's final.

"Obviously I wanted to complete my career with this - I can't ask for more," said Messi, who was playing in his fifth World Cup. "Finishing my career this way is impressive. After this, what else? I have an America Cup, a World Cup, almost at the very end."

Messi had to win the greatest futbol match ever played to prove once and for all he is the greatest of all time.



Sometimes it’s in the stars.



Messi scored twice in the final and converted his spot-kick in the shootout to take his tournament goal tally to seven.

He was recognized for his sublime performances in Qatar by winning a second World Cup Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player.

The Albiceleste captain also won the award at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Argentina lost the final to Germany after an extra time goal from Mario Gotze.