Argentina Team Arrives Home Amid a Massive Reception

President Fernandez decreed that this Tuesday be a labor holiday to receive the Argentine team.

On Monday night, thousands of people gathered to receive the Argentine soccer team, which was proclaimed world champion in Qatar after beating France on Sunday.

At 2:23 local time, Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1915 carrying the delegation landed at Ezeiza International Airport, in the province of Buenos Aires.

The president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) Claudio Tapia, the coach of the Argentine team Lionel Scaloni and Leonel Messi, who carried the world champion trophy in his hands, were the first to descend from the aircraft.

After stepping on the red carpet, the Argentine players boarded an open-top bus painted with the images of the players, the three stars that from now on will wear the Argentine national team jersey, and the sign "World Champions."

Finalmente... ¡ASÍ TERMINÓ LA FIESTA! La Selección Argentina llegó al Predio de la AFA y de esta manera empezaban a bajar del micro los Campeones del Mundo.



��: IG/nico.pe pic.twitter.com/7m764rUpmi — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 20, 2022

The tweet reads, "Finally... This is how the party ended! The Argentine National Team arrived at the AFA Stadium and that's how the world champions began to get off the bus."

Tens of thousands of people packed the three kilometers separating the airfield from the AFA stadium, where the Argentine players slept before moving to Buenos Aires to celebrate with their fans.

A device of 1,600 policemen opened the way to the bus on whose roof the world champions were dancing songs alluding to their victory in Qatar.

President Alberto Fernandez decreed that this Tuesday be a labor holiday to welcome the Argentine team, which will be received by thousands of people in Buenos Aires where Messi will star in a caravan that will head towards the Obelisk.

