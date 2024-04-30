Far-Right is Linked to PDVSA-Crypto Case: Venezuelan Maduro

The Bolivarian leader also warned that the U.S. has prepared a conflict between Venezuela and Guyana.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the involvement of the extreme right in the PDVSA-CRYPTO case, which involves the use of cryptocurrencies for the corrupt appropriation of resources from the company Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA)

During his program "With Maduro +," he stated that the investigation has yielded compelling evidence for the full force of the law to come down on the corrupt individuals.

"A highly corrupt mafia was formed. It took advantage of the trust and power given to them not only to embezzle the country but also to align with an extremist right-wing plan and with the United States government," Maduro said.

He also emphasized that Attorney General Tarek William Saab has managed to gather evidence through conversations, Zoom video conferences, and statements from those involved.

Return of discounts. The reimposition of wide-reaching US oil sanctions is already having an impact, with Venezuela state oil company PDVSA forced to impose steeper discounts to export crudehttps://t.co/WPRczNRy5N — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) April 29, 2024

According to the evidence obtained, since January 2018, elements of the Venezuelan far-right such as Leopoldo Lopez were coordinating conspiracies with the White House to assassinate the Venezuelan president and carry out a coup.

One of these destabilization attempts was Operation Gideon, through which the conspirators attempted to invade Venezuela with a group of paramilitaries and traitors.

"They had an active conspiracy involving Julio Borges, Carlos Vecchio, and Carlos Ocariz, who extorted Venezuelans by threatening them with U.S. arrest warrants. There was a large corruption network. Authorities will reveal how much money Julio Borges, Leopoldo Lopez, Carlos Vecchio, Carlos Ocariz, and others received," the Venezuelan president said.

"They were also coordinated to sabotage the 2021-2022 economic recovery plan, which began to show results when we regained control of PDVSA and started to generate some income again, leading to economic growth, inflation deceleration, and exchange rate stability."

"Although the corrupt have surrendered their morals and souls, the revolution's morality is guaranteed by our noble people and the Prosecutor's Office," Maduro said, adding that new names of conspirators and corrupt individuals will be revealed in the coming days.

US Sanctions on Venezuela Add Uncertainty to Global Oil Market - https://t.co/bJkpe01QM9 — VSC (@VenSolidarity) April 28, 2024

Venezuela-China Cooperation

President Maduro met with a delegation from China that arrived in Venezuela to work on the implementation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs). He announced that the 52nd edition of the World SEZ Forum will be held in Caracas in December.

"For thousands of years, China was a great power. Today, it has resumed the path it had in history. Today, China is the first superpower of a new era where it is neither imperialist nor colonialist," he emphasized.

U.S. Prepares Venezuela-Guyana Conflict

The Bolivarian leader also warned that the U.S. government has prepared a conflict between Venezuela and Guyana.

"What is the United States doing in the Essequibo? Why has the CIA established 12 secret bases? Why has the Southern Command established 14 secret bases in our territory, the Guayana Esequiba?" he asked.

Maduro recalled that the Law for the Defense of the Guayana Esequiba that anyone who takes positions to harm Venezuela by stripping it of the Essequibo and favoring Guyana's positions is forever banned from politics and the possibility of holding public office.