Military Deployment to Fight Organized Crime in Colima, Mexico

Armed forces from the Joint Task Force Mexico have been deployed in Colima, Mexico.

On Friday, Mexican authorities announced that the deployment of 950 army soldiers from the Joint Task Force Mexico intends to support actions against organized crime.

Mexico's Defense Ministry (Sedena) stated that the detachment of troops consists of ground troops, riflemen, paratroopers as well as members of the special forces.

The military mobilization in question aims at the reinforcement of the rule of law in the region.

In this connection, come into force daily activities in the state of Colima, which fully respect human rights, is also a main goal.

Surveillance camera footage of a #Jalisco New Generation Cartel assault on December 8 showed the scorched earth policy that the cartel has now decided to employ. Armed men barged into deserted houses and blew them up” https://t.co/IzbjkgMmox pic.twitter.com/5JErXDXPGX — Mafia News (@MafiaNews_Org) February 18, 2022

According to statements in a press release, state authorities have alerted citizens about the high violence taking place in their territory.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the murder of nine people was been reported in different parts of Colima. Such violence is associated with the presence of organized crime groups.

It was warned as well the worrying increase in murders related to confrontations between members of the Los Mezcales group and the Jalisco Cartel–New Generation. The latter is greatly feared in Mexico because of its numerous crimes.