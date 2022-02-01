Mexico: Ilegal Arms Trafficking From the US Keeps Growing

The illegal trafficking of weapons between Mexico and the United States remains despite the charges against 11 companies involved.

The current illegal guns trafficking continues to grow between Mexico and the U.S. In the meantime, the Mexican government has sued companies involved in the matter, including Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Co. in the United States, under the charges of negligent business practices, which have resulted in illegal arms trafficking, deaths, and organized crime in Mexico.

According to a report by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón, 812 pistols and rifles manufactured in the U.S are seized in the country from the hands of the cartels every month. The Ministry explained that between 2020-2021, the Mexican security forces have occupied at least 18 091 weapons made by a U.S company.

The statement released by the Mexican FM indicated that the U.S. sourced firearms used in most high-impact crimes in Mexico, with 10 640 short guns, 7 365 long guns, and 78 “special” cut weapons seized by the security forces of Mexico. Ebrad noted that the efforts made by the National Defense and Navy Secretariats and the National Guard resulted in the confiscation of 30 431 weapons manufactured in the U.S., representing 59.4 percent of which were made by one of the U.S. armories.

The legal news website law.com disclosed that half of the guns seized in Belize were made in the U.S. Dozens of state and district attorneys in the United States, several civil society organizations, alongside other two countries, have issued briefs supporting Mexico’s U.S $10 billion lawsuits against U.S.-based gun manufacturers.