Kenya & Poland Sign Pact to Enhance Trade, Agricultural Cooperation

As part of his two-day state visit to Kenya, Duda and his host Ruto participated in the Kenya-Poland Business and Economic Forum, where Polish technology including smart welding and drones for monitoring wildlife parks was showcased.

On Monday, Kenyan President William Ruto signed a memorandum of understanding with his on visiting Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to promote cooperation in trade, agriculture, and the green economy.

During a ceremony in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, the two leaders agreed to unite in advancing multilateralism, fair economic partnership, tax harmonization, and the global fight against climate change.

"We are united in our quest to enhance collaboration in trade and economic affairs, agriculture and food security, environment and climate action," Ruto said.

President William Ruto addresses the Kenya-Poland agreement focusing on enhancing workforce skills to meet international labor standards.

During the bilateral meeting, Ruto requested the Polish leader to support outcomes of the Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in September 2023, which called for a speedy transition to a green and climate-resilient future.

On food security, the two leaders pledged to boost the supply of wheat and grain products besides leveraging sustainable water management to enhance the production of key staples.

Citing Kenya's strategic location in Africa, Ruto urged his Polish counterpart to consider Mombasa and Lamu ports as viable logistical hubs for exporting agricultural products like cereals to other parts of the continent.

Ruto said that Kenya was ready to partner with Poland through a public-private model to exploit the full potential of the agricultural sector, especially in post-harvest value addition.

Kenya and Poland will explore the possibility of developing a labor mobility framework, expanding job opportunities for trained youth, Ruto said, adding that the two nations agreed to cooperate in biodiversity protection and advancing the sustainability agenda.

"We also discussed global peace and security, and expressed shared concerns about ongoing conflicts and instability in our respective regions," Ruto said.

Duda said that his visit to Kenya reaffirmed Poland's commitment to cooperation with African countries in promoting inclusive growth, peace and security.