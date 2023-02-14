FBI Arrests Three Suspects In Haitian President Moise's Murder

There were no immediate details on the charges against U.S. citizens Intriago, Petrel, and Veintemilla. However, they are expected to appear in court later on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents arrested the Florida-based CTU Security company director Antonio Intriago, his business partner Arcangel Pretel, and financial advisor Walter Veintemilla as suspects of supporting a conspiracy to murder Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

“There were no immediate details on the charges against U.S. citizens Intriago, Petrel, and Veintemilla. However, they are expected to appear in court later on Tuesday,” a lawyer for Intriago stated.

The CTU director, a Venezuelan-American, previously admitted that his company looked for funding from Mr. Veintemilla to finance the recruitment of some 20 former Colombian soldiers who helped storm Moise’s home the night of the assassination.

“The plan was to arrest Mr. Moise, force him to step down, and replacing him with a Haitian American pastor named Christian Emmanuel Sanon. I was unaware of the plans to assassinate the former president,” he stated shortly after the murder.

The firm hoped to provide security for infrastructure projects in Haiti that Sanon intended to undertake once he became president of the country.

“A few weeks before the assassination, however, Sanon was no longer seen as a viable candidate to lead the country, so the plot changed,” U.S. Justice Department stressed.

On July 7, 2021, assailants entered Moïse’s home outside Port-au-Prince, shot him 12 times to death, and wounded his wife. So far, U.S. authorities have charged seven people involved in this crime.

Last month, for instance, Haitian American citizens James Solages and Joseph Vincent were accused of conspiracy in the killing. The 44-year-old former military German Rivera was also accused of leading the Colombian mercenaries that perpetrated the attack.