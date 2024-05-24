Explosion in India Leaves at Least Ten Dead

The accident occurred this Thursday at 13H30 local time by the explosion of a boiler factory, which caused serious damage to the facility and nearby houses.

An explosion at a chemical factory in the Thane district of Maharashtra, western India, left at least 10 dead and 64 injured.

The accident occurred this Thursday at 13H30 local time by the explosion of a boiler factory, which caused serious damage to the facility and nearby houses.

According to media reports, the police filed a case of manslaughter against the owners of the plant, since everything points to the fact that they had not taken precautions in the mixing and storage of compounds, knowing that any failure could cause an explosion.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reported that the factory produced food dyes and used chemicals such as peroxide, which is considered a strong oxidizer that reacts violently with reducing materials and fuels.

On the other hand, administrative officer Sachin Shejal said that rescue efforts were hampered by the presence of large debris.

Shejal reported that two of the fatalities have been identified and the other seven burned.

The official added: "We have asked the families of the victims to provide DNA samples that can help us identify the bodies".

Such accidents are common in India, caused by poor infrastructure, poor maintenance, corruption and illegal practices in the construction sector.