First Report of President Raisi Accident Comes to Light

According to the document, they have collected an important part of the information in various specialized, technical and general fields, which could be involved in the accident.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces (FF.AA.) of Iran published on Thursday the preliminary report of the Supreme Commission that investigates the dimensions and causes of the accident of the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, as well as his companions.

However, it was specified that more time is needed for investigations and thus give a definitive opinion on the fact.

The preliminary report, quoted by local media, states that the helicopter followed the planned route and did not deviate from the designated flight path.

In addition, it was indicated that approximately one and a half minutes before the accident, the pilot of the damaged helicopter communicated with the other two aircraft in the flight group.

"No evidence of projectile impact or similar situations has been observed in the wreckage of the helicopter," the report said, and the aircraft caught fire after hitting the ground.

The document also states that "due to the complexity of the area, fog and low temperatures, search operations extended into the night, and continued during the early hours of Monday, when with the help of Iranian drones it was possible to determine the exact area of the accident and ground forces were deployed at the site".

The initial report also clarifies that a large number of documents and records relating to the helicopter accident were collected, but that some components and documents require more time to be analysed, "to be made known to the noble and revolutionary people of Iran once a thorough examination and more detailed technical expertise is completed".

On 19 May, President Raisi and several officials moved to the province of Eastern Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam together with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev. On the return trip the accident occurred in which all those who were in the aircraft died.