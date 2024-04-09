Explosion in a hydroelectric in Italy leaves at least 3 dead

Firefighters and rescue teams enter the depths of the hydroelectric plant in search of 4 missing persons.

At least three people have died as a result of the explosion of a dam hydroelectric plant in northern Italy.

Firefighters and rescue teams enter the depths of the hydroelectric plant in search of 4 missing persons.

The official report reports three dead and five injured, so far, although relief teams are expected to find more bodies and more injured.

According to the spokesman of the Fire Department, Luca Cari, the explosion occurred around 15:00 local time (13:00 GMT) in the hydroelectric plant of the Suviana reservoir, near Bologna (north), about 30 meters deep, which is making search and rescue difficult.

����A minimum of four fatalities and six individuals unaccounted for following an explosion at a power plant dam in Bologna, Italy.#Italy #Bologna pic.twitter.com/Gq8zbckGgO — Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) April 9, 2024

The confirmed victims were workers who were repairing turbines in deep areas. Authorities at the plant stated that the team had 15 people before the disaster.

The Italian government demanded a rapid clarification of the causes that led to the disaster, although the provincial authority raises the theory of a collapse, which would have triggered the explosion.