Explosion in Tanzana Sugar Plant Leaves at Least 11 Dead

On Thursday, at least eleven people were killed by an explosion at the Morogoro sugar plant in eastern Tanzania.

Among the victims are 8 Tanzanian technicians and 3 foreigners from Brazil, Kenya and India. The explosion also left two workers seriously injured.

Speaking to Xinhua, the Morogoro region commander of the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force, Shaban Marujugo, said the incident occurred at 01:00 local time at the Mtibwa sugar factory in Kilombero district.

The explosion hit the control room, where technicians were testing one of the newly installed heating systems for sugar production, told Xinhua, Juma Ramadhan Palamba, a plant electrician.

The explosion took place at approximately 01:00 local time on Thursday (23:00 GMT Wednesday) at a factory operated by Mtibwa Sugar Estates Limited, one of Tanzania's primary sugar manufacturers.

The explosion occurred after a pipe burst that released steam to a boiler, he added.

The new system was scheduled to start working on Friday, explained Palamba, who escaped unharmed as he left the room to answer a phone call at the time of the explosion.