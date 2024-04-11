Experts Discuss Iranian Involvement in Sudan

Thomas-Greenfield added that the U.S. has had direct conversations with countries who have been identified as possibly fueling the war.

Experts in conflicts and international relations have warned that Iran’s involvement in the war in Sudan, through supplying the Sudanese army with drones, is a threat of expanding the ongoing war in Sudan for a year.

Asharq newspaper reported yesterday, Wednesday, citing a senior Sudanese army source, that with after one year of the start of the civil war in Sudan, Iranian-made drones are helping to turn the tide of the conflict, halt the advance of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and regain territory around the capital.

According to experts, the impact of Iran's deployment of its drones in the war on behalf of the Sudanese army and Al-Burhan's allies of extremist groups in their confrontation with the Rapid Support Force (RSF) is highly serious.

They stressed that the Iranian position will contribute to opening new and multiple fighting fronts in other countries in the region, in addition to dispelling any Arab and international attempts to put an end to this war.

Analysts believe that “the Iranian presence in the Sudanese war through drones, with one party at the expense of another, is aimed at “international barter on the part of Tehran,” for the benefit of its projects in light of its reliance on hotspots of tension to blackmail the West and the international community.”

The war in #Sudan continues to rage, with the country and its neighbours experiencing one of the largest and most challenging humanitarian and displacement crises in the world. Thousands are still fleeing Sudan everyday.



Here are five facts on the situation in Sudan ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/p3Mmp7X8FG — UN Web TV (@UNWebTV) April 11, 2024

Iran aims behind this, according to analysts, to strengthen its nuclear project, lift the blockade and sanctions, and be able to sell oil and allow multiple areas of influence.

Analysts pointed out that these drones were committing crimes against Sudanese civilians, as despite their accuracy in hitting military targets, they targeted residential areas and civilian sites.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday that the United States has held many talks with countries in the region regarding the conflict in Sudan, adding that it called on those countries to press Iran not to interfere in the war.

Thomas-Greenfield added that the U.S. has had direct conversations with countries who have been identified as possibly fueling the war, saying that Washington has constant engagement with those named in news reports, including the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.