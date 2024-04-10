Sudan: Civil War Reaches New Areas

During an event in Um al Shagara, al Burhan assured that "the army, the popular resistance movements and the people will defeat these rebels," in reference to Hamdan Dagalo, his ally until 15 April, when the two clashed over the absorption of the militia by the army.

On Wednesday, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia reported an attack in the eastern state of Al Qadarif, so far unscathed by the war ravaging the African country.

According to official reports, RSF drones belonging to General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo hit Um al Shagara, the state capital, causing three deaths, in parallel with the visit of the president of the Sovereign Transitional Council (CST), General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the other protagonist of the conflagration.

During an event in Um al Shagara, al Burhan assured that "the army, the popular resistance movements and the people will defeat these rebels", in reference to Hamdan Dagalo, his ally until 15 April, when the two clashed over the absorption of the militia by the army.

He also described his opponents as "mercenaries and agents of other parties", whom he refrained from identifying, and promised that "next year we will celebrate Eid el Fitr with the defeat of these rebels."

The tweet reads, "Sudanese Army chief Abdelfatah al Burhan today went to Al Qadarif state (east), which was attacked on Tuesday for the first time since the start of the war nearly a year ago, and vowed victory against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)."

Eid el Fitr is the festival of breaking the fast observed from sunrise to sunset during the holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, dedicated by the faithful of this monotheistic faith to prayer and charity for the disadvantaged.

The war cost Sudan the destruction of its economic infrastructure, some 14,000 deaths, a much higher number of wounded and the forced displacement of more than 8.5 million people who became refugees internally and in neighboring countries.