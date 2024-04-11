Leader of Sudanese Opposition: Warlords Have Lied to the People

It has been almost a year since war broke out in Sudan, causing a devastating humanitarian crisis and exacerbating long-standing political and ethnic tensions.

Khaled Youssef, one of the leader of the Sudanese Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces “Taqaddum” said that the Sudanese military leader, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Hemedti, are showing no hope for peaceful solutions.

During their greeting to the Sudanese people, in occasion of Eid Iftar (end of Ramadan), Youssef said that both leaders expressed their determination to continue the war until victory, which means that the fighting will continue for a longer time. "Ending the war is not possible without the will of the warring parties, which neither of them is showing now," he said.

He continued: "this situation indicates that the voices of peace have now fallen silent and given way to the drummers of war. This will make the displaced, refugees, hungry, and families of the dead and prisoners, left to their own luck. They will direct their attention to the bearers of arms and ask them questions about when will all this end? When will we return home? When will we have our daily food?"

Youssef added that "this people must ask the generals a clear question: Why did you lie to us when you declared that Khartoum's battle would end within two weeks? It is already a whole year since this war started and the situation is still the same!!

#Sudan’s warring parties must commit to an immediate cease-fire, end attacks on civilians and ensure unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance, the @UN Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan said today, as the deadly conflict edges into its second year.



More ➡️https://t.co/QpLMPDIc3A pic.twitter.com/WHJMwuAX3F — United Nations Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) April 11, 2024

He added: "They should ask: Why did you lie again when you promised the people of Wad Damani to return to a country where there is no war during Eid al-Fitr?"

Khaled Youssef said: "From the first day of the fighting, we said that this war will take long, and that it was a war against the citizen who will pay alone its costs, while those who started it satisfied their authoritarian desires without caring about the suffering of a displaced person or the pain of a refugee."

He assured: "We will not be silent. This country belongs to us. We will expose our plans and we will confront them and defeat them, until the sounds of the guns are silent, and peace comes to our country."

It has been almost a year since war broke out in Sudan, causing a devastating humanitarian crisis and exacerbating long-standing political and ethnic tensions. Violent clashes have left nearly 16,000 people dead and millions displaced.