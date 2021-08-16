Bolivian Social Organizations Ratify Support to President Arce

"To those who seek believe they have recipes to overthrow governments, we say: Bolivian social organizations will not allow a new coup," Flora Aguilar said.

On Sunday, Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales ratified that his country’s social organizations support President Luis Arce amidst the destabilizing attempts and threats of a new coup d'état by the Bolivian right.

"We defend the Arce administration and the social conquests achieved. Capitalism brings inequality, intervention, military bases, and coups. Faced with that, we call for unity!," Morales stated.

Although the Salamanca University’s Deep Tech Lab research group confirmed that there was no manipulation of the 2019 elections results, the Bolivian right keeps on alleging fraud in the electoral process.

Last week, right-wing organizations marched in Cochabamba, Santa Cruz, and Oruro cities to ask the Attorney General’s Office not to close the electoral fraud case, which promoted the 2019 coup d'état against the former President.

Evo Morales has confirmed that he met with President Castillo during this second visit to Peru. pic.twitter.com/8PV3JAN0UP — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 14, 2021

On Aug. 9, social organizations supporting the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party declared themselves in a state of emergency and announced that they would not allow a break in the country’s constitutional order.

"To those who seek to carry out coups and believe they have recipes to overthrow governments, we say: Bolivian social organizations will not allow a new coup," said Flora Aguilar, the director of Bartolina Sisa Farmers Women’s Federation (FNMCBS).

Social leaders also denounced that the Bolivian far-right seeks to seize the country's natural resources. "Do not threaten us to manage this country as if it were your estate. We will not allow that," Aguilar said.