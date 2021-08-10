Bolivia Denounces OAS Interference in Its Internal Politics

The Organization of American States Secretary Luis Almagro continues to maintain that the 2019 presidential elections were fraudulent.

Bolivia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Rogelio Mayta denounced that the Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary Luis Almagro tries to influence his country's political processes since this international official continues to maintain that the 2019 presidential elections were fraudulent.

On Monday, Almagro rejected the analysis of the presidential elections carried out by the Deep Tech Lab research group of the University of Salamanca. This institution reviewed the electoral computer system and concluded that there was no manipulation of the results since the system had consistency.

Despite this evidence, the OAS Secretary holds that he will never have confidence in those elections. To justify his statements, Almagro argues that the OAS "Analysis of Electoral Integrity” found that electoral authorities destroyed electronic evidence of irregularities.

As a reaction, Minister Mayta accused him of an irrational and illegal conduct aimed at coordinating new destabilization attempts in this Andean country.