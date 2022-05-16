Evo Morales Praises Leaders Not Attending Americas Summit

Given the exclusion of Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba, former Bolivian President Evo Morales acknowledged the decision of several Latin American leaders not to attend the next Summit of the Americas, to be held in Los Angeles, U.S., in early June.

On May 3, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, announced that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela "will not receive invitations" to the Summit of the Americas, under the accusation that these countries do not respect the democratic charter of the Americas.

"We highlight the brave decision of our President Luis Arce, [President Andrés Manuel] López Obrador, [of] Mexico and Caribbean countries that in protest against the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua will not attend the Summit of the Americas, which will be a U.S. Summit of subjugation, blackmail and chastisement," the former president said via Twitter.

Evo Morales also said in this regard that "faced with the U.S. exclusion of countries freed from its hegemony, how good it would be for Bolivia to withdraw from the OAS [the Organization of American States]"

In a tweet issued on Sunday, the former president said that, in this way, his country would ratify its anti-imperialist position, as well as, Bolivia's sovereignty and independence, but also the identity, dignity and freedom of his nation.

El expresidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, sugirió este domingo que su país se retire de la Organización de los Estados Americanos (OEA) debido a la exclusión de Cuba, Venezuela y Nicaragua de la Cumbre de las Américas. pic.twitter.com/nA4lwkdlgI — Prisma (@prismapris) May 16, 2022

According to the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, the invitations to the summit have not yet been sent and this process could take place in June. The event will be held in Los Angeles, California, between June 6 and 10, focusing on "Building a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future" for the hemisphere.