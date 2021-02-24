Chicago City Council Passes Resolution To End US Blockade on Cuba

Chicago is the largest U.S. city to pass an anti-blockade resolution to date. However, the pressure is growing within the United States to undo the 59 years old unilateral policy. On February 5, the Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden introduced a bill to lift Cuba's blockade.

The Chicago City Council passed on Wednesday a resolution demanding the end of the U.S. blockade on Cuba. Resolution R2020-612 highlights that "Chicago's citizens, institutions, and businesses are also negatively affected by these added restrictions that violate their right to travel and harm economic opportunities that enhanced trade with Cuba would initiate."

Chicago is the largest U.S. city to pass an anti-blockade resolution to date. However, the pressure is growing within the United States to undo the 59 years old unilateral policy. On February 5, the Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden introduced a bill to lift Cuba's blockade.

#Cuba | The Chicago City Council has passed Resolution R2020-612 calling for an end to U.S. travel and trade restrictions on Cuba. The third most populated city in the United States, Chicago is largest city to pass a resolution of this nature to date. https://t.co/BqIHWzpJFX https://t.co/Q3NNXCy6Jh — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 24, 2021

Also, the text of the resolution highlights that the "City of Chicago would greatly benefit by the restoration of trade with the Republic of Cuba, through permitting the export of industrial and agricultural products to this neighboring nation of 11 million people and the importation of Cuban products useful to Chicago such as life-saving medicines Herberprot-p and CIMAvax."

Moreover, "businesses and institutions in Chicago have expressed a very strong interest in providing their products and services to Cuba, importing Cuban products, and cooperating with Cuban institutions in the development of pharmaceuticals and medical devices as well as biomedical research and procedures," the text highlights.