News > Ethiopia

Ethiopia: Tigray TPLF Sets Peace Talks Conditions With Gov't

    Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a virtual meeting on Tigray on February 18, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @AbiyAhmedAli

Published 19 February 2021 (3 hours 56 minutes ago)
In a statement shared on Facebook by the TPLF TV station Dimtsi Weyane, the opposition demanded an international mediator's appointment and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) set on Friday a group of conditions for holding peace talks with the Ethiopian government.

In a statement shared on Facebook by the TPLF TV station Dimtsi Weyane, the opposition demands an international mediator's appointment and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.

The organization also demanded that Eritrea withdraw its troops from Tigray and the removal of the interim administration appointed in the region by the Ethiopian government since the conflict broke last November.

Neither the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed nor government officials have replied thus far. After the TPLF withdrew from Tigray's capital, the Ethiopian government declared victory last month. It has then prosecuted TPLF members while the Tigray military group keeps confronting Ethiopian security forces.

Reuters
by teleSUR/esf-MS
