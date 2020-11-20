Ethiopia and Sudan Talk Over Tigray's Displaced Population

The Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aemro, reported that a national committee was established to repatriate Ethiopians who fled to Sudan. The official also pointed out that the government is working with the United Nations Refugee Agency and other international organizations to provide humanitarian assistance.
The ambassador explained that citizens could return through Tigray's western part, which has been recovered from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Likewise, the government is cautious of TPLF members from entering Sudan covered up as migrants.
Last week the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported that at least over 11.000 people, half of them children, had fled to neighboring Sudan. However, according to UNHCR's latest report from November 18, the number has increased to over 27.000 people.