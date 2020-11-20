Ethiopia and Sudan Talk Over Tigray's Displaced Population

According to UNHCR's latest report from November 18, the number has increased to over 27.000 people.

Ethiopia and Sudan are working to support people displaced by the Tigray region's armed conflict and help to return to their homeland, Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Friday.

The Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aemro, reported that a national committee was established to repatriate Ethiopians who fled to Sudan. The official also pointed out that the government is working with the United Nations Refugee Agency and other international organizations to provide humanitarian assistance.

National Committee Striving for Repatriating Ethiopians Fleeing to Sudan https://t.co/V6K8GdK4Ut via @Ethiopian News Agency pic.twitter.com/Ci0IjIVUu9 — Ethiopia News Agency (@EthiopianNewsA) November 20, 2020

The ambassador explained that citizens could return through Tigray's western part, which has been recovered from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Likewise, the government is cautious of TPLF members from entering Sudan covered up as migrants.

Last week the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported that at least over 11.000 people, half of them children, had fled to neighboring Sudan. However, according to UNHCR's latest report from November 18, the number has increased to over 27.000 people.