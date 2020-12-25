    • Live
Ethiopia: Community Clashes Killed 66, Thousands Displaced
    At least 132,142 people have been displaced out of Konso as their homes were burned to the ground. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ Ala Kheir

Published 25 December 2020 (2 hours 18 minutes ago)
According to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) at least 132,142 people have been displaced out of Konso.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) reported on Friday that 66 people were killed during community clashes in the Konso region in November and the situation continues to escalate towards a "large-scale humanitarian crisis."

"Perpetrators of the attacks have killed several people in a gruesome and cruel manner and injured many others; houses, farms, harvests and other property in many kebeles have been partially burned or completely razed to the ground," the EHCR explained in its latest report.

According to the organization at least 132,142 people have been displaced out of Konso. The area in the Southwest of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Region (SNNPR) of Ethiopia is home to 300,000 Ethiopians.

The EHCR points out that although not all conflicts are ethnic related, most of them have occurred since the redeployment of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces from the area on October 31st, 2020.

The organization remarked the recurrent violation of human rights and has urged the government to support its population.

Prensa Latina, EHCR
by teleSUR/esf-
