News > Ethiopia

Ethiopia: Gov't Issues Arrest Warrants Over Tigray Conflict
  • Ethiopian refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region on the banks of the Setit River (Tekeze) in eastern Sudan, 17 November 2020 (issued 18 November 2020).

    Ethiopian refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region on the banks of the Setit River (Tekeze) in eastern Sudan, 17 November 2020 (issued 18 November 2020). | Photo: EFE/EPA/ LENI KINZLI

Published 18 November 2020
The list includes active and retired military members that are accused of “forcefully dismantle the constitution and constitutional order” in the country, as well as working alongside the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

On Wednesday, Ethiopian authorities issued an arrest warrant for 76 High Ranking Military Officers and Sub-ordinate military personnel over treason related to the Tigray conflict north of the country.

Tigray Conflict Escalates, Gov't Rejects External Mediation

The Ethiopian Federal Police Commission said that the officers involved participated in an attack two weeks ago on the Ethiopian army. The authorities have refused to accept international mediation as the conflict escalates.

“By advancing rule of law and holding accountable those that have been looting, destabilizing Ethiopia, we will lay the foundation for lasting peace and harmony,” Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The government claimed that its forces are successfully advancing towards the capital of Tigray, Mekelle city. In recent days thousands of people have run away to neighboring Sudan, trying to survive the conflict. However, with roads blocked and Internet shut down in the 5 million people region, it isn't easy to verify most of both parties' claims.

Reuters, GeeskaAfrika, Ethiopian Monitor
