Ethiopia: Gov't Issues Arrest Warrants Over Tigray Conflict

The list includes active and retired military members that are accused of “forcefully dismantle the constitution and constitutional order” in the country, as well as working alongside the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

On Wednesday, Ethiopian authorities issued an arrest warrant for 76 High Ranking Military Officers and Sub-ordinate military personnel over treason related to the Tigray conflict north of the country.

The Ethiopian Federal Police Commission said that the officers involved participated in an attack two weeks ago on the Ethiopian army. The authorities have refused to accept international mediation as the conflict escalates.

Deputy PM & Minister of @mfaethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen briefed his Rwandan counterpart Dr. Vincent Biruta, on the federal gov't law enforcement operation in #Tigray. @Vbiruta said as a long-time friend of #Ethiopia, #Rwanda always stands by Ethiopia for its peace & security. pic.twitter.com/vycevnoWY1 — MFA Ethiopia���� (@mfaethiopia) November 17, 2020

“By advancing rule of law and holding accountable those that have been looting, destabilizing Ethiopia, we will lay the foundation for lasting peace and harmony,” Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The government claimed that its forces are successfully advancing towards the capital of Tigray, Mekelle city. In recent days thousands of people have run away to neighboring Sudan, trying to survive the conflict. However, with roads blocked and Internet shut down in the 5 million people region, it isn't easy to verify most of both parties' claims.