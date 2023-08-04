Ukraine has also suffered the destruction of a large number of its weapons.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported Friday that the Ukrainian military has lost more than 43,000 troops since launching its counteroffensive in June.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that "the Ukrainian military's losses in combat operations already exceed 43,000 troops in June-July since the Kiev regime launched its so-called offensive."

Konashenkov noted that the number of casualties does not include the wounded and mercenaries evacuated to Ukrainian and foreign hospitals, nor soldiers killed as a result of attacks on rear facilities with the use of high-precision and long-range weapons.

According to the official, Ukraine has also suffered the destruction of a large number of its weapons. "More than 4,900 pieces of the Ukrainian army's diverse armament, including 26 aircraft, nine helicopters, 1,831 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, including 25 German-made Leopard tanks, seven French AMX wheeled tanks and 21 American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, have been destroyed on the front line," the spokesman said.

Kiev's losses include 747 artillery guns and mortars, including dozens it obtained from the U.S., Poland, France and Germany, Konashenkov said in an update that is part of Moscow's regular briefings on the situation on the front line.



The Defense Ministry has said that the Ukrainian military has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian troops have not achieved success in any of the frontline areas.

At a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in St. Petersburg on July 23, Putin claimed that Kiev's counter-offensive had failed.