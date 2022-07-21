    • Live
Russia’s Oil Output up 3.4 Pct in First Half of 2022

    A man fills the tank of a car at a gas station in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2022. | Photo: Xinhua/Zheng Huansong

Russia's oil production increased by 3.4 percent year on year in the first six months of 2022, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Thursday.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Shulginov said the country's oil production in the first half of 2022 rose by 3.4 percent year on year, while natural gas production fell by 5 percent, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The minister said that while coal production in the first half of 2022 remained at the same level as last year, petrol and diesel fuel production grew by 4.5 percent.
   
Talking about the energy sector's performance in the first half of 2022, Shulginov said that it could adapt to difficult economic conditions, adding that the domestic energy market was stable and there were no difficulties with energy supply.

