West Seeks To Confront Russia With European Countries - Lavrov

The Russian diplomat made his remarks Wednesday in an interview with Sputnik and RT news agencies.

"Our American and British colleagues want, with the active support of the Germans, the Poles and the representatives of the Baltic countries, to turn this conflict into a real war and confront Russia with the European countries; it is an Anglo-Saxon initiative," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the United States benefits from such a plan since "oceans and straits" separate it from the zone in conflict.

On this occasion, Lavrov also said that the UK and the U.S. are hindering "any constructive steps" by Ukraine.

As for the problems currently affecting the European Union, the energy situation caused by anti-Russian sanctions came up. According to Lavrov, Russia will not be particularly concerned about this situation. "I think we have to take an indifferent stance: we cannot rejoice that people in Europe are freezing and living badly," Lavrov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced that Western countries are trying to blame Russia for the energy price inflation hitting them when in fact, it is the result of their own failures.

The Russian diplomat said that the alienation from integration processes is another problem affecting the bloc. "The demands of Brussels, which are not always based on legislative agreements, begin to irritate and prevent countries from building their own internal life in accordance with their traditions, with their religion," Lavrov said.