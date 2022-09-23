Environment Ministry Warns PetroPerú About Oil Spill

The state-owned company PetroPerú is the target of administrative measures by Minam for two oil spills in the Amazon.

The measures issued by the Peruvian Ministry of the Environment (Minam) include the "installation of mechanical barriers, the recovery of the hydrocarbon, the cleaning of the affected area and the management of solid waste derived from the emergencies."

These measures come from the Environmental Evaluation and Oversight Agency (OEFA), attached to Minam in order to ensure the protection of the affected area, according to the ministry.



A spill occurred as a result of a rupture of the Norperuvian Oil Pipeline (ONP), on September 10 near the Datem del Marañón province, Loreto department (northern Amazon).

The other spill occurred for the same reason on September 16, affecting the Marañon River, a tributary of the Amazon River.

Katherine Melgar, directora de Supervisión Ambiental en Energía y Minas, informó en la radio La Voz de la Selva que desde el día del derrame (16 de setiembre) el OEFA inició acciones de supervisión en la zona. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/NqUT0sDdnx — oefaperu (@OEFAperu) September 23, 2022

Katherine Melgar, director of Environmental Supervision in Energy and Mines, reported on La Voz de la Selva radio that from the day of the spill (September 16) the OEFA began monitoring actions in the area. (1/4)

The ONP is used to transport oil extracted in the Peruvian jungle to ports on the coast and is administered by Petroperu.

The Minam warned Petroperu that the corresponding sanctions and coercive fines will be imposed, since "the administrative measures dictated are mandatory for the company."

The Ministry said that supervisory actions will continue to be carried out in the affected areas, and the OEFA said its oversight will allow determining the impact generated by the spill in the department of Loreto.