Venezuela Congratulates New BRICS Members

The Venezuelan government on Friday congratulated the six countries that were recently admitted as new members of the BRICS group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the admission to the BRICS group of six other nations, "is a clear demonstration of the recognition of their important role in the economic and political development of their respective regions."

The group of emerging economies agreed Thursday to incorporate Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iraq into the bloc, in a move to join forces and counter the global hegemony of the West. The six countries will become full members as of January 1 next year.

In the communiqué, President Nicolás Maduro highlighted the "resounding success" of the XV Summit of Heads of State and Government of the BRICS, held from August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg. He recognized the effort and dedication made by the "South African government and people."

Honrado de participar en la histórica décimo quinta Cumbre de los BRICS. Les comparto la intervención de Venezuela, ante este gran bloque de economías emergentes. Descárgalo aquí => https://t.co/RSW3gkMhxo pic.twitter.com/Rvx4unUZAh — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 25, 2023

The tweet reads, "Honored to participate in the historic fifteenth BRICS Summit. I share with you Venezuela's speech to this great bloc of emerging economies. Download it here => https://bit.ly/44jcTcE "

Maduro also thanked the invitation extended to Venezuela to "this historic event, which has allowed strengthening the ties of cooperation with the BRICS member countries and demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the right to development of the peoples."

"The Venezuelan people find a reason to celebrate in seeing themselves reflected in the proposals of the honorable sister governments participating in this Summit," the Foreign Ministry said.

Likewise, the government of President Nicolás Maduro reiterated that Venezuela "has the unrestricted conviction that a new, fairer and more sustainable world has emerged for the benefit of life on the planet."

Some 40 countries had expressed their desire to join the BRICS group, while 23 countries have made formal expressions of interest, according to South Africa, which holds this year's rotating presidency of the bloc.