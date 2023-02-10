Energy Crisis Lead to Resignation of Moldova's PM Gavrilita

She took over as prime minister in August 2021. Since then, five ministers, including a deputy prime minister, have resigned from her 17-member cabinet.

On Friday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, speaking highly of her "sacrifice and enormous efforts to lead the country in a time of so many crises."

"Despite unprecedented challenges, the country was governed responsibly... We have stability, peace and development," Sandu said.

Over the last year, Moldova has been going through a difficult energy situation, which has forced this country to turn to Romania and Slovakia to acquire the volumes of gas and electricity that it previously obtained from Russia.

As a result of the above, the political opposition has been demanding the resignation of Gavrilita, whom they criticized for not having negotiated a better gas agreement with Russia.

Her administration "failed to meet the challenges and led Moldova into an energy and economic crisis," said Ilan Shor, a Moldovan politician in exile.

Sandu has nominated presidential aide and former interior minister Dorin Recean as the candidate for the position of Prime Minister.

Gavrilita took over as prime minister on Aug. 6, 2021. Since then, five ministers, including a deputy prime minister, have resigned from her 17-member cabinet.