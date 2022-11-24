Moldova's President Convenes Security Council After Blackout

On Wednesday, Chisinau or other cities suffered massive blackouts because the Moldovan electricity system depends on the power supply generated in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Moldova's President Maia Sandu convened the Supreme Security Council (SSC) after the massive blackout her country suffered as a result of Russian bombing of Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The CSS members analyzed the contingency plans implemented by the authorities to ensure the continuity of the supply of electricity and gas to citizens, companies, and institutions.

The council recommended that the Moldovan government update its plan for the reduction of technical vulnerabilities in the supply of electrical and thermal energy.

Sandu also asked all institutions to increase the level of alert regarding the identification and prompt solution of energy-related incidents.

Chisinau, Moldova.



After the blackout, a transport collapse began in the city: traffic lights do not work, cars crowd at gas stations #Moldova pic.twitter.com/Ts9FCjOlXM — Maimunka News (@MaimunkaNews) November 23, 2022

This was the second time that Moldova was left without power as the incidents of the Ukrainian war conflict also affected energy supply on Nov. 15.

Moldova has now almost fully restored electricity to the country, although some 2,000 consumers were still without electricity at noon, according to distributor Premier Energy.