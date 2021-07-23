China Asks the US To Lift Its Sanctions Against Cuban Officials

“The U.S. should foremost examine its human rights issues instead of meddling in other countries' internal affairs,” the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

On Friday, China's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian asked the United States to remove the sanctions against the officers of Cuba's Interior Ministry (MININT) and Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR).

“The U.S. should foremost examine its human rights issues instead of meddling in other countries' internal affairs,” Zhao stated and reiterated China’s support for the Cuban government and people amid the U.S. blockade.

On Thursday, using the 2016 Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, the Biden administration sanctioned Cuban senior officials for allegedly repressing citizens during the demonstrations staged on July 11.

In response to this arbitrary act, besides accusing the U.S. of being behind these protests, the Cuban government pointed out that the recent sanctions against FAR and MININT officers are slanderous and unfounded.

Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment center, and neighborhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City. #EEUU

And look ������#UnblockCuba �������������������������� #Cuba @DeZurdaTeam pic.twitter.com/9TyIuATTDS — Ivette Álvarez5 DeZurda �� (@Ivettelvarez5) July 23, 2021