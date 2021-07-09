Eleven Suspects In Moise's Murder Arrested at Taiwan Embassy

So far, Haitian authorities have arrested 28 people possibly implicated in Moise's murder. Among them are 15 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.

On Friday, the Taiwanese embassy confirmed that eleven suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise were detained at its facilities in Port-au-Prince.

Earlier in the day, the suspects had entered the embassy while fleeing Haitian police, who initially tried to chase them even into the Asian country's territory.

Taiwanese diplomats immediately authorized the operation to demonstrate their nation's commitment to the Haitian people and to allow "the truth of the incident to be discovered as soon as possible".

After a police operation that began at 4 p.m., the eleven suspects were arrested and later transferred to police facilities for questioning.

The Haitian government has confirmed 2 detained in the assassination of Moïse are Haitian-American and 26 are Colombian. The Colombian government has confirmed they’re ex-soldiers. https://t.co/bNK0K2qtpb — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) July 9, 2021

So far, Haitian authorities have arrested 28 people possibly implicated in Moise's murder. Among them are 15 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Three Colombian nationals were killed in shootouts with security forces and eight Colombians who participated in the assault on Moise's residence are on the run, Police Director Leon Charles said.

Meanwhile, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph again called on the population to remain calm and to avoid acts of vandalism.

Although the state of siege remains in place, the government on Thursday took the first steps to return to normality by reopening the Port-au-Prince international airport and calling on civil servants to return to work.