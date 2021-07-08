Colombian Group Arrested Linked to the Assassination of Moise

Colombia's Defense Minister Diego Molano reported that the Colombians allegedly involved in the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, President of Haiti, are retired members of the Colombian Army.

At least 28 people assassinated President Jovenel Moise, Haitian police said Thursday, adding that 26 were Colombian and two were Americans of Haitian origin.

Eight of them, all Colombians, were still at large, national police director-general Leon Charles said at a news conference, adding that 17 including the two Americans had been arrested.

The director of Noticias Caracol, Juan Roberto Vargas, informed on BLU Radio that several Colombians were among those captured for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. The Haitian Ministry of Elections presented those arrested as allegedly responsible for the assassination. Fifteen of them are from Colombia.

#LATEST 28 attackers involved in assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise have been identified, including 26 Colombians and two Haitians, Reuters reported citing the local police chief. Authorities are still looking for eight attackers on the run. pic.twitter.com/InfwQuYXtk — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 9, 2021

Grosso Guarín (born in 1980). Along with these Colombians, Joseph Vincent and James Solage, the two Haitians with U.S. nationality, were captured.

It was also revealed that several people were killed in a police operation, and it is not ruled out that there may be Colombians among the dead.

Two other alleged mercenaries accused of assassinating #Haiti's "president" Jovenel Moïse were caught. Great. Now we need to know the architect of the assassination. pic.twitter.com/fxL7QVAU7M — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti ���� (@madanboukman) July 8, 2021

So far, four Colombians have been identified: Alejandro Giraldo Zapata (born 1980), John Jairo Ramírez Gómez (born in 1981), Víctor Albeiro Piñera (born 1981), and Mauricio Grosso Guar. According to the information, there are no details so far from a specific illegal armed group. According to the authorities' tracking, it is not known when they entered Haiti, but it is known that they entered with the intent to commit murder through the border with the Dominican Republic.

Since last Wednesday, when the assassination took place, it was rumored that Colombians were among the mercenaries who executed the president.

The interim Prime Minister, Claude Joseph, had described the attack as "an inhuman, barbaric and atrocious act." In a televised intervention, he assured that Moïse had been "assassinated in his house by foreigners who spoke English and Spanish."

According to the information, the mercenaries, among whom there are also U.S. citizens, posed as DEA agents to commit the murder, which occurred at 1:15 in the morning.