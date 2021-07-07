Moïse's Assassins Highly Trained Foreign Attackers - Gov't

The video of the homicide circulated early in the morning on social media, as users identified that the assassins spoke English and Spanish with a U.S. accent and the government said that highly trained foreign attackers were involved.

Haiti's acting President, Claude Joseph, reported on Wednesday that a "group of non-identified individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish," killed Jovenel Moïse. The assassins identified themselves as agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), but the U.S. denied the claims.

Before his death, Haiti's Pres Jovenel Moïse attempted to rewrite the constitution to pardon himself from crimes committed while in office. Mass protests ensued. #Haiti ranks 170 out of 180 countries on @anticorruption's 2020 Corruption Perception Index.pic.twitter.com/22XOiEUYqv — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 7, 2021

The authorities declared a 14 days state of emergency that grant its vast powers such as prohibiting "prohibit all meetings they deem likely to stir up or maintain disorder in the territory of the Republic." This, amid widespread rejection of the former president's administration.

After the parliament was dissolved in 2017, Moïse ruled by decree. His term was due to end in February 2021, but he pushed for a referendum to allow himself to remain in power much longer, which sparked social unrest demanding his resignation.