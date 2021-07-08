Haitian Police Shoot Down 4 Suspects and Arrest 2 Attackers

Immediately after the death of President Jovenel Moise was confirmed, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared a state of siege for 15 days

The Haitian police announced that they had killed four assassins and arrested two members of the commando that assassinated President Jovenel Moise. Three police officers who had been kidnapped were also released.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the assassins entered Moise's residence in Pelerin, a high-class neighborhood located on a hill in the highest part of Port-au-Prince. During the attack, the President was shot and killed and his wife was wounded. She was later flown by ambulance to Miami. Their two children, a boy and a girl, were taken to safety.

Immediately after the President's death was confirmed, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph closed the Port-au-Prince airport and declared a state of siege for 15 days. Following this decision, the Police and the Army are authorized to prohibit any gathering that could "encourage disorder" in the country.

In less than 48 hours, Joseph went from being on the verge of being relieved of office to concentrating in his hands all the power in his country. On Monday, in an attempt to reach out to sectors of the opposition, Moise appointed Ariel Henry, a doctor who has not yet been sworn in as prime minister.

The Haitian president was assassinated before the September 26 elections and amid a severe social and institutional crisis. For the past 18 months, the Parliament has remained closed and the Judiciary is also not fully operational.

Since 2018, the political situation has worsened due to allegations of corruption against Moise and intense demonstrations against his government, which increased even more when he tried to prolong himself in power and approve a new constitution through a referendum. On February 7, Moise denounced that the opposition was planning to assassinate him.

Simultaneously, due to the deteriorating economy, gang violence has spilled over into Port-au-Prince, a capital city where thousands of people left their homes fleeing crime. They are residing in makeshift shelters.