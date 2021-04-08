Ecuador Outraged By Elderly Mistreatment at Vaccination

Senior citizens arrived on time to the vaccination points. However, the Health Ministry took ten hours to transfer the vaccine batches to the centers.

Ecuador's Health Minister Mauro Falconi on Wednesday was dismissed from office due to the abuses committed against the elderly during the immunization process at three vaccination points in Quito.

Falconi, who had only been in office for 19 days, was removed after complaints about the long lines of people who had to wait for hours to be vaccinated.

At the Quito Central Technical School, the Luis Napoleon Dillon School, and the Calderon Hospital, the elderly waited to get one dose standing up under the sun due to irregularities in the vaccine distribution process.

"They arrived on time to the vaccination points. However, the Health Ministry took ten hours to transfer the vaccine batches to the centers," TeleSUR correspondent in Ecuador Denisse Herrera tweeted.

"This vaccination plan is worthless"



Lenin Moreno's #COVID19 vaccination debacle continues to worsen, as the elderly denounce that hospitals are receiving only a handful of vaccines. #VacunadosVip #VacunaGateEC

Credit: @NAD24ec pic.twitter.com/zn9U2zLdyH — Ecuador On Q (@Ecuador_On_Q) March 23, 2021