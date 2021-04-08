Ecuador Outraged By Elderly Mistreatment at Vaccination

Ecuador's Health Minister Mauro Falconi on Wednesday was dismissed from office due to the abuses committed against the elderly during the immunization process at three vaccination points in Quito.
RELATED:
Ecuador Faces Critical Hospital Situation Due to COVID-19
Falconi, who had only been in office for 19 days, was removed after complaints about the long lines of people who had to wait for hours to be vaccinated.
At the Quito Central Technical School, the Luis Napoleon Dillon School, and the Calderon Hospital, the elderly waited to get one dose standing up under the sun due to irregularities in the vaccine distribution process.
"They arrived on time to the vaccination points. However, the Health Ministry took ten hours to transfer the vaccine batches to the centers," TeleSUR correspondent in Ecuador Denisse Herrera tweeted.
On Wednesday, patients were summoned at 07h00 to receive the vaccines, but the doses arrived four and a half hours later than expected. Besides the delays, authorities mistakenly sent the wrong vaccines to one of the vaccination points.
These problems also occurred in cities such as Guayaquil and Latacunga, where the elderly denounced disorganization and disrespect for the shifts.
This is not the first time senior citizens face disorganization during the vaccination process. On March 22, they had to wait in the streets for over two hours to be immunized due to logistical problems and the lack of information.