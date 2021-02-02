Ecuador Faces Critical Hospital Situation Due to COVID-19

Since January, several cities in Ecuador have returned to contingency plans to increase the number of spaces dedicated to attending COVID-19 patients.

The Secretary of Health of Quito's municipality in Ecuador announced Monday that 83 people are waiting for a bed in the intensive care unit (ICU) in hospitals in Quito sick with COVID-19 due to the dire hospital situation in the country.

According to official figures, January closed with a total of 37,608 new cases of infection, almost 91 percent more than in December. In fact, January 2021 is the month with the highest number of infections in Ecuador since the pandemic began at the end of February 2020.

Epidemiologists in the region insist that there will be an increase in the number of infections, despite the measures adopted nationwide to avoid crowds, public events, and limited capacity in shopping centers, cafes, and restaurants.

‼️URGENTE ‼️La ocupación hospitalaria sigue en aumento en Ecuador. Las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) trabajan al límite de su capacidad. En total, son 1.415 internados en un día. Mientras tanto las autoridades no informan sobre las vacunas y el arribo de nuevas dosis https://t.co/RqiMhSRdfT — Orlando Pérez (@OrlandoPerezEC) February 2, 2021

"URGENT‼️ Hospital occupancy continues to increase in Ecuador. Intensive Care Units (ICU) are working at the limit of their capacity. In total, there are 1,415 new hospitalizations per day. Meanwhile, authorities do not inform about vaccines and the arrival of new doses."

Since January, several cities in Ecuador returned to contingency plans to increase capacity to attend COVID-19 patients due to increased cases and an expected further rise.

The measure coincides with the end of the State of Exception, ordered by the Ecuadorean Government, after the Constitutional Court notified the unconstitutionality of Executive Decree 1217, by which the extraordinary measure was declared, due to public calamity throughout the country.