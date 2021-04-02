Ecuador Declares 'State of Emergency' in Eight Provinces

Restrictions on movement and outside activities will be in place for 30 days in this Andean country.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno on Thursday imposed a 30-days state of emergency in eight provinces to curb the pandemic.

Azuay, Guayas, El Oro, Esmeraldas, Manabi, Pichincha, Loja, and Santo Domingo de Los Tsachilas must observe new restrictions due to the rebound of infections and hospital overcrowding.

Besides no on-site working for public sector employees, residents in these provinces must obey a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am starting next week.

There is also a ban on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Outside activities in parks, cinemas, theaters, gyms, and sports fields are prohibited.

UN Human Rights Council adopted by consensus a resolution on the access to #COVID19 vaccines table by #Azerbaijan & #Ecuador on behalf of #NonAlignedMovement with the support of 134 UN Member States! It will be a great boost to the @WHO #VaccineEquity Initiative. pic.twitter.com/ReRPyCvyPY — Emin Aslan (@EminAslanAZ) March 23, 2021

Restrictions will not apply to people who work in the health, emergency services, garbage collection, security, food production, and export sectors.

Ecuador will hold the second presidential elections runoff on April 11. The state of emergency in these territories cannot restrict political participation. Local electoral authorities must take measures to guarantee the electoral process.

On Thursday, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign started for police officers, teachers, the Military, and other sectors.