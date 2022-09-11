Chile On Anniversary of Coup D’état Against Salvador Allende

The president of Chile announced the launching of the search plan for the search of detainees who disappeared during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

On Sunday, remembering President Salvador Allende and anticipating the work to be carried out on human rights and on the 1,192 detainees who disappeared during the dictatorship, President Gabriel Boric began a day of commemoration and reflection 49 years after the coup d'état in Chile.

"There are 1,192 disappeared detainees that we still do not know where they are, it is not acceptable, it is not tolerable, we cannot naturalize it", said the president during an event at the La Moneda palace.

"Forty-nine years ago President Salvador Allende and his collaborators (...) gave us a historic lesson of loyalty, consequence (and) above all dignity."

#MemoriaParaElFuturo | En conmemoración a los 49 años del golpe de Estado, el Presidente @gabrielboric encabezó ceremonia con el fin de recordar a quienes el 11 de septiembre de 1973 nos dieron una lección histórica de lealtad, consecuencia y dignidad en defensa de la democracia. pic.twitter.com/1Z8UaxH0NU — Presidencia de Chile (@Presidencia_cl) September 11, 2022

"In his last words he reminds us that he will always be with us and that quiet metal of his voice continues to resonate to this day," added the president before alluding to the victims of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Boric alluded to the events that are marking our history, as is the case of last weekend's plebiscite in which the Rejection was overwhelmingly imposed, which ended up rejecting the proposal of Constitution elaborated by the extinct Convention.

In this sense, he appealed to the continuity of the constituent process, expressing his confidence that during his term the country could have a new Magna Carta, drafted in democracy and in accordance with the institutional framework.

"I am deeply convinced that during our period we will have a Constitution of which all of us, beyond our legitimate differences, can feel proud", he said.

However, repression in the streets of Santiago prevent the normal development of the march by citizens that recall the coup against President Allende. Marchers were met with heavy police presence and water cannons.

President Gabriel Boric began a day of commemoration and reflection 49 years after the coup d'état in Chile, however, repression in the streets of Santiago prevent the normal development of the march by citizens that recall the coup against President Allende. pic.twitter.com/0084AnfecA — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 11, 2022

On September 11, 1973, the Chilean army perpetrated a military coup to depose the Popular Unity government and installed General Augusto Pinochet in power.