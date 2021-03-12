El Salvador Gets AstraZeneca Vaccines Through COVAX

President Bukele should make more efforts to get vaccines since COVAX donations could immunize only 4.2 percent of the 4 population.

El Salvador on Thursday received the first 33,600 AstraZeneca doses through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility.

The batch, which arrived on a flight from the U.K., will be enough to immunize 16,800 citizens, prioritizing health care workers.

Authorities informed that this is the first shipment of the 324,000 Astrazeneca doses and 51,480 Pfizer doses that will arrive in the country through COVAX from March to May.

"Were are filled with hope and gratitude. Last year, we were imposing a curfew and closing our borders. Today, we are getting closer to get our population immunized," President Nayib Bukele tweeted.

El Salvador's Foundation for Economic and Social Development (FUSADES) warned, however, that Bukele's administration should make more efforts to get vaccines.

#ElSalvador | Human Rights Ombudsman (PDDH) Apolonio Tobar denounced before Congress' Health Commission the death of 42 elderly from COVID-19 in a state-run nursing home.https://t.co/i18gFOG2yZ — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 28, 2021

"The doses donated by COVAX could be administered to only 4.2 percent of 4.5 million Salvadoreans," FUSADES stated.

On February 17, the country kicked off its immunization campaign after purchasing 20,000 AstraZeneca vaccines. This first batch was used to vaccinate health workers, military, and police officials.

Given that El Salvador's national health system comprises over 46,600 people, FUSADES explained that at least 93,400 doses will be needed to immunize all health workers.