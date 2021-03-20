El Salvador: Bukele's Party Wins the Elections by Large Majority

This will allow President Nayib Bukele to govern the country almost single handedly.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) confirmed the victory of President Nayib Bukele's party, New Ideas, in the legislative and municipal elections in El Salvador.

With 100 percent of the ballots counted, the TSE confirmed New Ideas won 55 seats in the Legislative Assembly and 116 mayorships.

After these results, Bukele controls almost 45 percent of the mayorships and has only one Assembly seat left to achieve a qualified majority which will be complemented by the 6 Assembly seats and 27 mayorships won by his ally GANA.

Bukele achieved the sufficient majority to govern almost alone and pass laws and reforms without counting on the opposition.

Before El Salvador's elections, we asked our colleagues to describe the political situation. @nimdSV Programme Manager, Gracia Grande, gives some insight into rising tensions in the country. pic.twitter.com/A8HkDOMNua — NIMD (@WeAreNIMD) March 16, 2021

In Feb. 28 elections, the traditional parties Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) and Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) received a punishment vote due to their corruption scandals and the worsening of the living conditions of El Salvador's People.

According to the electoral authority, this was the distribution of mayorships: ARENA 34 mayorships; FMLN 30; GANA 27; PCN 14; PDC 3; VAMOS 1; New Ideas 116.

Obtained in coalitions: New Ideas-CD 23 mayorships; ARENA-PCN 1; New Ideas-GANA 9; New Ideas-CD-GANA 1; New Ideas-PCN 1. New Ideas-PCN-GANA 2.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Assembly is formed by Nuevas Ideas 55 deputies; ARENA 14; PCN 2; VAMOS 1; GANA 6; PDC 1; FMLN 4; Our Time 1.