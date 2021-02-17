El Salvador to Receive First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Bukele administration had not given yet an exact date for the start of the vaccination campaign.

El Salvador on Wednesday will receive the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which would allow the vaccination campaign to kick off immediately.

The shipment will arrive at the Oscar Arnulfo Romero Airport on an Iberia plane that departed from India on Tuesday.

These first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were purchased. They are not the ones the country will get through the COVID-19 Global Access Fund for Vaccines (COVAX) mechanism. This multilateral donation is expected to arrive in March.

Authorities have also not informed which vaccination plan will be implemented in the coming days or the places where the first immunization phase will start.

Evolution of number of cases for El Salvador, with a total confirmed of 58,023 pic.twitter.com/ijrsQDNHIX — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) February 17, 2021

In January, President Nayib Bukele announced that his administration would spend US$5 million on the construction of 156 vaccination booths. Building each booth will require, however, around US$32,000, an investment that lawmakers have labeled a waste and unnecessary expense. "No booths are needed," health workers criticized, explaining that their country has 700 health centers with adequate infrastructure to keep the AstraZeneca vaccines refrigerated at the required temperature.